Mental Health Association Welcomes Chrystie Lewis

She will serve as its new Mental Health First Aid coordinator

The Mental Health Association in Santa Barbara County welcomes Chrystie Lewis as its new Mental Health First Aid coordinator.

Lewis will be teaching, coordinating and administering the Mental Health First Aid program at the Mental Health Association.

Mental Health First Aid is an interactive, 12-hour course funded by the Mental Health Services Act that teaches participants about the risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems and provides an overview of common treatment options.

Lewis brings to the Mental Health Association her years of experience working in social services. She previously served as a crisis and long-term counselor for the Rape Crisis Center in Santa Barbara.

She has volunteered with numerous organizations, including the Bell-Jeff Salvation Army Homeless Shelter, the UC San Diego Medical Center and with the Los Angeles Lakers summer basketball camp.

Lewis earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from UCSB and she is working toward a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Antioch University.

The Mental Health Association is a private, nonprofit organization providing support, housing and advocacy to adults and families affected by severe mental illness.

For more information, click here or call 805.884.8440 x105.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.