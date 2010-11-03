City, Master Gardeners Hosting Free Landscape Workshops

Classes will be part of creating a water-wise, low-maintenance garden at the Louise Lowry Davis Center

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and the UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will host two free Saturday workshops from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 as part of their collaborative effort to create a water-wise and sustainable landscape at the Louise Lowry Davis Center.

During the next month, the Master Gardeners and the Parks Department will be transforming the predominately lawn landscape to a water-wise, low-maintenance garden that meets today’s sustainability requirements.

Workshops are free and open to the public and include hands-on demonstrations. Both UCCE Master Gardeners and the Parks Department will conduct the workshops.

In this Saturday’s workshop, participants will learn techniques for lawn and plant removal, soil preparation and irrigation. In the Nov. 13 workshop, participants will learn the foundation for landscape design, and planting trees, shrubs and groundcover.

The Louise Lowry Davis Center is located at 1232 De la Vina St. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring garden gloves. Tools and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call parks manager Santos Escobar at 805.564.5433.

— Jill Zachary is assistant director of the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.