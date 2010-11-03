Gerald Carpenter: Platz to Perform, Teach During Visit to UCSB

The UCSB Corwin Chair Series will present noted German composer and conductor — and, I think we must add, pedagogue — Robert H.P. Platz, who will introduce a concert of his compositions at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall.

Platz will be on campus through Nov. 13, and in addition to Thursday’s concert, will also conduct several seminars on — among other things — his use of formal polyphony, spatial aspects of music and psycho-acoustics.

These seminars will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in Music Room 1145; at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in Geiringer Hall; and at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, also in Geiringer Hall. Admission to the concert and all the seminars is free.

Platz was born in Baden-Baden in 1951. He studied music theory, piano, composing and conducting at the Hochschule für Musik Freiburg, and he went on to study under Karlheinz Stockhausen at Cologne University of Music.

His conducting so far has been confined to German-speaking countries, although he has been much in demand as a guest conductor, and has conducted the premieres of more than 300 works.

He founded Ensemble Köln in 1980 and was its conductor until 2001, where we worked with such composers as Toshio Hosokawa, Hans Huber, Giacinto Scelsi, Karlheinz Stockhausen and Iannis Xenakis. Since 2000, Platz has been the artistic director of the Schreyahner Herbst literature and music festival.

As a composer, he is known for large-scale projects involving operatic works, children’s music, literature, poetry, audio tapes and visual arts. He has taught composing at the Maastricht Academy of Music since 1990, and he is also in charge of the New Music seminar there.

