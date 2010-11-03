Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:41 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: PCPA Theaterfest’s ‘Peter Pan’ Set to Soar

Musical production will play in Santa Maria through Dec. 23

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | November 3, 2010 | 6:50 p.m.

PCPA Theaterfest is getting the drop on everybody with its holiday show, the musical version of J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, which will play at the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria from Nov. 4 to Dec. 23.

It stars Natasha Harris as Peter Pan and Erik Stein as Captain Hook, Elizabeth Stuart as Mrs. Darling, with Jillian Van Niel (Wendy Darling), Chase Kelly (John Darling) and Marisa Dinsmoor (Michael). Patricia Troxel directs, with musical direction by Callum Morris, choreography by Michael Jenkinson, scenic design by DeAnne Kennedy and costumes by Cheryl Odom.

Those who saw Finding Neverland will have a good idea of how this story came about.

Barrie first wrote it up as a short story, Peter Pan, or the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up. It reached the stage in 1904, then was turned into a novel in 1911, called Peter and Wendy. There was always music with the play, but it didn’t become the song-filled musical we know and love until 1954, when it was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins and starred Mary Martin. Peter and his admirers have been refusing to grow up ever since.

For tickets or for more information, click here or call the box office at 805.922.8313 between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

