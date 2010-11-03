Health Warnings Issued for Three Beaches

Excessive levels of bacteria are detected at Arroyo Burro, Goleta and Jalama

The Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services issued health-status warnings Wednesday for three local beaches after results from weekly testing indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards

The affected beaches are Arroyo Burro Beach, Goleta Beach and Jalama Beach.

Because of laboratory and fiscal restraints, only selected beaches and indicators could be analyzed this week.

Contact with the ocean water may increase risk of illness. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water a minimum of 50 yards away from both sides of creek mouths or storm drains.

Click here or call the ocean hot line at 805.681.4949 for updates.

— Willie Brummett represents Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.