Highway 101 Paving Project Enters Next Phase

Caltrans has completed the repair phase of 8.5 miles of Highway 101 from Milpas Street to Patterson Avenue and will begin work to repave all traffic lanes with asphalt, which includes a bonded wearing course.

The paving operation will take place on southbound Highway 101 near Patterson Avenue from Sunday night through Friday morning during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning, Sunday Nov. 7 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. There will be no work scheduled on Thursday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 12.

The asphalt will improve conditions for motorists, provide better visibility in rainy conditions and reduce back splash and tire spray.

The contractor for the $5.5 million project is George Reed Inc. of Modesto. The project is expected to be completed in spring of 2011, weather permitting.



— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.