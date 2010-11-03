Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:43 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Historic Election

By Diana Thorn | November 3, 2010 | 4:29 p.m.

Nov. 2 was a historic day. America stood up and said no!

Led by the grassroots, common-sense-driven Tea Party movement, Americans said loud and clear: We want jobs, less spending, lower debt, individual freedoms and a free market economy. The election was a clear repudiation of President Barack Obama’s policies.

The questions now are, will the president and Congress listen to “We the People,” and will President Obama do what is best for America, or continue to force his radical agenda on America? No doubt, we will get answers to these questions during the lame-duck session of Congress.

During the next two years, average Americans, especially Tea Party members, will be watching.

If we don’t like what we see, there will be more changes in the 2012 election. Hardworking Americans will no longer sit on the sidelines and be silent.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

