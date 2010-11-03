Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:45 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Tammy Stockero, Megan Hooper Join Cancer Center

Stockero is the new breast cancer patient navigator, and Hooper will serve as a cancer risk counselor

By Kelly Kapaun | November 3, 2010 | 3:16 p.m.

Tammy Stockero
Tammy Stockero

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is proud to welcome Tammy Stockero, R.N., O.C.N., as its new breast cancer patient navigator, and Megan Hooper, M.S., C.G.C., as its new cancer risk counselor.

Stockero serves as a liaison between patients and the various health-care providers required for proper diagnosis, treatment and disease management. She serves as a consistent care coordinator throughout a breast cancer patient’s experience — from breast health education and prevention to diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.

Stockero has played an active role in the care and support of cancer patients and their families in Santa Barbara for more than 16 years. After completing her associate’s degree in nursing at SBCC, she spent five years on Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s inpatient oncology team.

In 1999, she joined Santa Barbara Hematology Oncology Medical Group. Not only did she help develop evidence-based treatment and evaluation systems, but Stockero also played an active role in the education and support of patients and their families with the “Chemo 101” and “Strength for Caring” classes she helped develop.

Hooper helps patients and families with a history of cancer better understand and manage their cancer risk.

She brings to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara a strong background in genetics. Hooper received a master’s degree in genetic counseling from California State University at Northridge in May 2009, and she completed training in cancer genetics under the supervision of Dr. Jeffrey Weitzel at the City of Hope.

Megan Hooper
Megan Hooper

Hooper also completed internships at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente. During her undergraduate education, she served as a crisis intervention specialist.

Since 1949, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara has remained in the vanguard of comprehensive outpatient cancer treatment with personnel from some of the nation’s renowned medical programs, the latest science and technology, and integrative wellness and patient support programs.

The independent and charitably supported Cancer Center of Santa Barbara has earned a reputation for compassionately serving those on the journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

Click here for more information.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.

