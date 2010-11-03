UCSB Bren Building Reopens After Ceiling Collapse

Engineers are continuing to inspect what caused the ceiling to fall

UCSB’s Donald Bren Building, which houses the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, reopened Wednesday after a suspended ceiling in the lobby above one of the building’s exterior elevators collapsed over the weekend.

No one was injured, and those who were in the building Saturday afternoon were evacuated safely.

The ceiling was estimated to be 20 feet by 25 feet and 4,000 pounds. The elevator was not damaged.

Faculty, staff and students were allowed into the building on Monday to retrieve belongings, which was closed Monday and Tuesday.

Classes that had been moved to other locations on Tuesday resumed at the Bren building on Wednesday.

Building engineers are inspecting the ceiling pieces to find out what caused the collapse, and as a precautionary measure, all suspended ceilings in other elevator lobbies built in a similar fashion in the Bren building have been removed.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.