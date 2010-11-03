Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:46 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Festival 2011 Issues Call for Speakers

Theme of 'collaboration' speaks to the times

By Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA | November 3, 2010 | 3:08 p.m.

The Women’s Festival, now in its fourth year, has set its sights on March 4-5, 2011, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds being its biggest and best event yet.

The theme for 2011 is collaboration. Speakers with relevant, innovative, inspiring topics are encouraged to click here to contact the Women’s Festival online or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to get a speaker application.

Speaking opportunities include being a panelist, roundtable discussion leader, solo presenter or panel facilitator. Speaker applications are due Dec. 15.

“The Women’s Festival is committed to offering its attendees, speakers and exhibitors a valuable and uplifting experience that supports the 2011 collaboration theme. That means offering the highest level of speakers,” said Patty DeDominic, Women’s Festival co-founder and producer. “Speakers benefit from the networking, referrals, promotion and resource sharing the Women’s Festival offers.”

The Women’s Festival has a vision to reach out to women seeking to empower themselves by connecting with the tools and resources they need to flourish and prosper in all aspects of their busy lives.

The Santa Barbara event is timed to complement the 100th anniversary of International Women’s Day, which occurs annually on March 8. The mission to address the crucial issues facing women today in an interactive, multicultural and entertaining format.

— Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA, is a Women’s Festival volunteer.

 
