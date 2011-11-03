Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:51 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Saturday Rummage Sale to Benefit Carpinteria Families Battling Cancer

Redeemer Community Church organizes the fundraiser to help pay for medical bills and daily care

By Ryan Reed for Redeember Community Church | November 3, 2011 | 7:37 p.m.

Redeemer Community Church is spearheading a community-wide effort this Saturday to help raise money for two Carpinteria families battling cancer.

Every penny raised from the Tackling Cancer Rummage Sale will go to pay medical bills and for the daily care of these families.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Redeemer Community Church, 4110 Via Real, and will feature goods of all kinds. Stop by between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday or between 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday to donate high-quality goods, and plan on spending generously after 9 a.m. Saturday to purchase great stuff.

There will also be the opportunity to simply donate money directly.

For more information, click here or call 805.450.0321.

— Ryan Reed represents Redeemer Community Church in Carpinteria.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 