Saturday Rummage Sale to Benefit Carpinteria Families Battling Cancer

Redeemer Community Church organizes the fundraiser to help pay for medical bills and daily care

Redeemer Community Church is spearheading a community-wide effort this Saturday to help raise money for two Carpinteria families battling cancer.

Every penny raised from the Tackling Cancer Rummage Sale will go to pay medical bills and for the daily care of these families.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Redeemer Community Church, 4110 Via Real, and will feature goods of all kinds. Stop by between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday or between 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday to donate high-quality goods, and plan on spending generously after 9 a.m. Saturday to purchase great stuff.

There will also be the opportunity to simply donate money directly.

For more information, click here or call 805.450.0321.

— Ryan Reed represents Redeemer Community Church in Carpinteria.