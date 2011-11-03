Fielding Graduate University Launches New Course on Creativity in Organizations

The registration deadline is Nov. 25 for the January class, a joint venture with the Disney Insitute

Fielding Graduate University along with the Disney Institute is offering a new graduate course on crafting cultures of creativity and innovation in organizations.

The course will begin at Fielding in Santa Barbara on Jan. 13, 2012, followed by a four-week online seminar that begins Jan. 23.

Registration must be completed by Nov. 25. Click here to register online.

Participants can expect to learn to achieve the following in their organizations:

» Leverage creativity and innovation to enhance performance.

» Use creative methods in work processes.

» Apply innovative methods to sustain positive and profitable relationships.

» Incorporate principles of creativity and innovation to improve employee engagement and retention.

The Jan. 13 event in Santa Barbara will be a one-day, in-depth engagement with Disney personnel and case studies focused on inspiring creativity. The subsequent four-week online seminar series includes sessions on building creativity and innovation through organizational culture, identity, structural systems and leadership. Emphasis throughout is on producing an actionable plan to improve a work process, organizational design, technological innovation, marketing and/or sales program or other real-world need.

The course is offered at $1,950 plus travel and lodging expenses. Participants can register for two graduate-level or three continuing education units or 14 Coaching CEU credits.

— Sylvia Williams is the director of communications for Fielding Graduate University.