Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:53 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Fielding Graduate University Launches New Course on Creativity in Organizations

The registration deadline is Nov. 25 for the January class, a joint venture with the Disney Insitute

By Sylvia Williams for Fielding Graduate University | November 3, 2011 | 6:35 p.m.

Fielding Graduate University along with the Disney Institute is offering a new graduate course on crafting cultures of creativity and innovation in organizations.

The course will begin at Fielding in Santa Barbara on Jan. 13, 2012, followed by a four-week online seminar that begins Jan. 23.

Registration must be completed by Nov. 25. Click here to register online.

Participants can expect to learn to achieve the following in their organizations:

» Leverage creativity and innovation to enhance performance.

» Use creative methods in work processes.

» Apply innovative methods to sustain positive and profitable relationships.

» Incorporate principles of creativity and innovation to improve employee engagement and retention.

The Jan. 13 event in Santa Barbara will be a one-day, in-depth engagement with Disney personnel and case studies focused on inspiring creativity. The subsequent four-week online seminar series includes sessions on building creativity and innovation through organizational culture, identity, structural systems and leadership. Emphasis throughout is on producing an actionable plan to improve a work process, organizational design, technological innovation, marketing and/or sales program or other real-world need.

The course is offered at $1,950 plus travel and lodging expenses. Participants can register for two graduate-level or three continuing education units or 14 Coaching CEU credits.

— Sylvia Williams is the director of communications for Fielding Graduate University.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 