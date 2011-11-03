Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:55 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

County Offering Free Flu Shot Clinics in Goleta and Lompoc

Public Health Department and Medical Reserve Corps will provide 750 vaccines for residents age 2 or older

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | November 3, 2011 | 6:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corps are providing 750 free flu shots (including 250 Flu Mist vaccines) to all community members age 2 or older on Nov. 12 in Goleta and Nov. 19 in Lompoc.

Each year the Public Health Department exercises its mass vaccination plan in a different Santa Barbara community. These activities serve to familiarize residents with the mass vaccination clinic operation and to improve the county’s mass vaccination plan.

The November flu clinics provide a unique opportunity for residents to get a free flu shot to protect their health, and also help their community prepare for an emergency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending flu vaccinations for all children up to 18 years of age.

The event is funded through the federal CDC Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program.

The Goleta clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. The Lompoc clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Lompoc Fire Station, 115 South G St.

For more information about these events or other places to get flu shots in the area, click here or call the Santa Barbara Flu Hotline toll free at 805.681.4759.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

 
