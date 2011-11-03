Paul Mann: Peter Wolf Crier to Perform Monday at Muddy Waters

The hot new indie band has released a second album, Garden of Arms

Indie music fans take note! A hot new Minneapolis duo, known as Peter Wolf Crier, will play Monday at Muddy Waters cafe in Santa Barbara.

The tiny cafe, at 508 E. Haley St., continues to amaze local music fans with the caliber of live acts performing there.

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins played a sweltering set there last year with his side project band Spirits in the Sky, which included Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro.

Peter Wolf Crier are playing a show in support of their new second album, Garden of Arms. Their new video, “Settling It Off,” can be viewed below.

The band consists of lead singer and guitar player Peter Pisano and drummer extraordinaire Brian Moen. They will be adding a bass player to perform as a power trio at Muddy Waters.

Pisano has a haunting new voice reminiscent of the funky, spunky G Love. But the band has a fresh new sound all their own. Don’t miss an opportunity to see this band in such an intimate setting.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer.

“Settling It Off” by Peter Wolf Crier from Secretly Jag on Vimeo.