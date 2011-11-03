Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:00 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Launches Infectious Diseases Blog

Reader feedback and comments about the issues are welcome on each entry

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | November 3, 2011 | 1:30 p.m.

The Department of Infectious Disease at Sansum Clinic has just released the first issue of a new blog to present infectious disease issues of importance to the community, such as the current situation with influenza, the impact of drug-resistant organisms and MRSA, to name a few.

Click here to access the blog, and click on Infectious Diseases Discussion. Doctors will also address other topics of general interest, such as food borne illnesses and issues of interest to travelers.

There is an opportunity for comments to be posted under each entry. Doctors will not attempt to diagnose or treat anyone who comments on the entries, but hope to discuss the issues and clarify information as required.

The Sansum Clinic is open to suggestions about topics to cover. Its primary audience is the health care community at Sansum Clinic and the Cottage Health System. It is expected that interested nonmedical members of the Santa Barbara area may tune in as well.

The clinic is working on a feature that will allow it to generate automatic notifications when new entries are posted. Until that happens, though, please log in one or two times a week to check for new content.

For more information about the contributors, including short biographical data, click here. Then click on Find a Doctor, then under Specialty, then on Infectious Diseases.

— Jill Fonte is marketing director for Sansum Clinic.

 
