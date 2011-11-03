Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:59 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Offering Final Community Free Day of 2011

Montecito Bank & Trust-sponsored free-admission day on Nov. 20 will also feature the Holiday Marketplace

By Joni Kelly for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | November 3, 2011 | 1:46 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering the final Community Free Day of 2011 as part of its year-long anniversary celebration of “85 Years: Growing Native.”

Montecito Bank & Trust will generously sponsor a free-admission day at the garden from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

“We are so very grateful to our sponsors who have made the Community Free Day series possible,” said Dr. Steve Windhager, the garden’s executive director. “Montecito Bank & Trust has been a leader in our community for over 35 years, and has supported the garden and our mission through their continued generosity. We so appreciate this partnership and hope it will continue long into the future.”

“We are pleased to provide this free event for the community so that everyone has the opportunity to experience the beauty of the garden,” said Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. “We have been a longtime supporter of the Botanic Garden, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate an 85-year anniversary than to open the gates for our entire community.”

Along with free entry, visitors can join docent tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., participate in children’s craft activities and receive a free reusable water bottle, compliments of Montecito Bank & Trust while supplies last.

This month’s Community Free Day is taking place during the 18th Annual Holiday Marketplace. The garden’s courtyard will be bustling with more than 30 local artisans selling their handcrafted, nature-inspired creations — just in time for the shopping season. From hand-thrown ceramics to one-of-a-kind jewelry to textiles created using repurposed fabric, there’s something for everyone on your holiday gift list. In addition, for every garden membership purchased, get a second membership for a friend or loved one at half-off. In the Garden Shop, patrons will receive a free native California poppy seed packet from S&S Seeds with any purchase of $10 or more.

The Holiday Marketplace will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Visitors are invited to pack a lunch and enjoy a lovely picnic on one of the garden’s beautiful decks overlooking stunning vistas.

Parking at the garden is very limited, so use of alternative transportation via MTD’s No. 22 bus line or carpooling is encouraged. As attendance is regulated by the garden’s conditional use permit, only 205 people can be allowed into the garden at one time.

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 