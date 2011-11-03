Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Offering Final Community Free Day of 2011

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering the final Community Free Day of 2011 as part of its year-long anniversary celebration of “85 Years: Growing Native.”

Montecito Bank & Trust will generously sponsor a free-admission day at the garden from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

“We are so very grateful to our sponsors who have made the Community Free Day series possible,” said Dr. Steve Windhager, the garden’s executive director. “Montecito Bank & Trust has been a leader in our community for over 35 years, and has supported the garden and our mission through their continued generosity. We so appreciate this partnership and hope it will continue long into the future.”

“We are pleased to provide this free event for the community so that everyone has the opportunity to experience the beauty of the garden,” said Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust. “We have been a longtime supporter of the Botanic Garden, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate an 85-year anniversary than to open the gates for our entire community.”

Along with free entry, visitors can join docent tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., participate in children’s craft activities and receive a free reusable water bottle, compliments of Montecito Bank & Trust while supplies last.

This month’s Community Free Day is taking place during the 18th Annual Holiday Marketplace. The garden’s courtyard will be bustling with more than 30 local artisans selling their handcrafted, nature-inspired creations — just in time for the shopping season. From hand-thrown ceramics to one-of-a-kind jewelry to textiles created using repurposed fabric, there’s something for everyone on your holiday gift list. In addition, for every garden membership purchased, get a second membership for a friend or loved one at half-off. In the Garden Shop, patrons will receive a free native California poppy seed packet from S&S Seeds with any purchase of $10 or more.

The Holiday Marketplace will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Visitors are invited to pack a lunch and enjoy a lovely picnic on one of the garden’s beautiful decks overlooking stunning vistas.

Parking at the garden is very limited, so use of alternative transportation via MTD’s No. 22 bus line or carpooling is encouraged. As attendance is regulated by the garden’s conditional use permit, only 205 people can be allowed into the garden at one time.

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.