Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:50 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Gas Prices Stay High, But Survey Indicates They Won’t Curtail Holiday Shopping

Santa Barbara motorists are paying 15.7 cents more, on average, per gallon of unleaded than last week

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | November 3, 2011 | 7:57 p.m.

Although local gas prices hovered around the same high levels during the past month, the majority of people polled said it wouldn’t affect their holiday shopping habits, according to a survey by the Automobile Club of Southern California.

More than half of those surveyed said they plan to spend the same amount on gifts, and 8 percent said they planned to spend more than they did last year, according to the poll, released Wednesday.

But results indicate that gas prices have had an impact on 70 percent of Southern California consumers’ household budgets.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas for Santa Barbara motorists was $4.038 on Thursday, up 15.7 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy.com. The average is up 12.3 cents from this time last month, but up 86.9 cents year-to-date. The national average is $3.452, and $3.816 statewide.

The average price of a barrel of crude oil is $93.950.

Santa Barbara residents can find a gallon of unleaded gas for $3.63 at Educated Car Wash at 3735 State St. The next cheapest stations are USA Gasoline at 636 W. Carrillo St. at $3.73 and the Thrifty at 231 N. Milpas St. at $3.77. The ARCO stations at 1116 Casitats Pass Road and 3618 State St. have gas priced at $3.77.

The least expensive diesel fuel is at the USA Gasoline at Carrillo Street at $4.15.

The most expensive stations are Mobil at 49 Glen Annie Road at $4.39 and Chevron at 6895 Hollister Ave. at $4.29.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 