Gas Prices Stay High, But Survey Indicates They Won’t Curtail Holiday Shopping

Santa Barbara motorists are paying 15.7 cents more, on average, per gallon of unleaded than last week

Although local gas prices hovered around the same high levels during the past month, the majority of people polled said it wouldn’t affect their holiday shopping habits, according to a survey by the Automobile Club of Southern California.

More than half of those surveyed said they plan to spend the same amount on gifts, and 8 percent said they planned to spend more than they did last year, according to the poll, released Wednesday.

But results indicate that gas prices have had an impact on 70 percent of Southern California consumers’ household budgets.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas for Santa Barbara motorists was $4.038 on Thursday, up 15.7 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy.com. The average is up 12.3 cents from this time last month, but up 86.9 cents year-to-date. The national average is $3.452, and $3.816 statewide.

The average price of a barrel of crude oil is $93.950.

Santa Barbara residents can find a gallon of unleaded gas for $3.63 at Educated Car Wash at 3735 State St. The next cheapest stations are USA Gasoline at 636 W. Carrillo St. at $3.73 and the Thrifty at 231 N. Milpas St. at $3.77. The ARCO stations at 1116 Casitats Pass Road and 3618 State St. have gas priced at $3.77.

The least expensive diesel fuel is at the USA Gasoline at Carrillo Street at $4.15.

The most expensive stations are Mobil at 49 Glen Annie Road at $4.39 and Chevron at 6895 Hollister Ave. at $4.29.

— Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.