Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting‏ to Include FamilySearch Presentation

Dr. Richard McBride will discuss how to find records using the online database

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | November 3, 2011 | 3:36 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara.

Dr. Richard McBride will discuss “Finding Records Using FamilySearch.org.”

McBride has been the director of the Los Angeles Family History Library for nearly seven years. He oversaw the multimillion-dollar renovation that has made this state-of-the-art facility the largest Family History Library outside of Salt Lake City. He has been involved in family history research for more than 40 years.

FamilySearch contains records from countries all around the world and has nearly 2 billion names indexed in its database. FamilySearch also has hundreds of audio and video research courses available online. It is an invaluable tool for anyone serious about family research.

Attendees of the presentation do not need to be a member of the Genealogical Society.

Click here for a calendar of genealogical events.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

