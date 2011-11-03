Online Voting Deadline Nears to Select Nonprofit Beneficiary of Santa Barbara Triathlon

2012 presenting sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust invites the public to help choose from among nine eligible organizations

With charitable donations to local nonprofits totaling more than $450,000 to date, fundraising to support community needs has been an integral part of the Santa Barbara Triathlon since its inception. One of the primary benefits of the presenting sponsorship is choosing the event’s official charity beneficiary.

Montecito Bank & Trust has made the commitment to be the triathlon’s 2012 presenting sponsor, and is again inviting the public to make the selection by voting online from a short list of eligible nonprofit organizations.

Santa Barbara Partners in Education pulled out the stops last year to gain the winning number of votes to become the 2011 triathlon fundraising beneficiary.

Votes are being collected online at montecito.com/swimbikerun with an upcoming deadline of Nov. 30.

The nine nonprofit beneficiary contenders are the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, Transition House, Hospice of Santa Barbara, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Easy Lift Transportation Inc., Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

The lucky nonprofit selected will be the beneficiary of all funds raised by the triathlon’s sponsors, athletes, staff and volunteers in 2012, with a goal set at $50,000.

— Joe Coito is the director of the Santa Barbara Triathlon.