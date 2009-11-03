Funding Applications Now Available for Community Development Block Grants, Human Services

The city of Santa Barbara is soliciting proposals for fiscal year 2010-11, and a workshop is planned for Nov. 12

The city of Santa Barbara is soliciting proposals from eligible applicants for fiscal year 2010-11 Community Development Block Grants and Human Services Programs.

The city expects $1.15 million in new entitlement and reprogrammed CDBG funds. The city also has allocated $703,256 for the Human Services Program.

Applications are now available. A proposal workshop will be at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Applications may be obtained at the Community Development Department main lobby reception area, 630 Garden St. in Santa Barbara, or can be downloaded online by clicking here.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Purchasing Office, 310 E. Ortega St.

For more information, call 805.564.5461 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Sue Gray is the community development programs supervisor for the city of Santa Barbara.