Off-Leash Public Affairs: Videographer Wins $1,000 Statewide Prize

Amateur videographer David Pritchett has won a $1,000 prize from the Campaign for Teen Safety for his nearly three-minute video titled Proposition 4: What Part of NO Don’t They Understand. The video, the subject of one of Pritchett’s Off-Leash Public Affairs shows on Santa Barbara Channels’ public-access Channel 17, is one of 10 videos from around California selected for the prizes.

Pritchett’s 2:55-minute video features a September Campaign for Teen Safety rally at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, with a heartfelt message to the crowd from Joel Rodriguez-Flores of PUEBLO and SEIU Local 620 and cheers led by Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Helene Schneider. Click here for a 10:30-minute version of the video, which features additional speakers calling for a No on Proposition 4 vote.

“While I am pretty good at editing and camera work, the real success of this video comes from the people who spoke out about this critical issue,” Pritchett said.

“I will be glad to share some of the prize money with the nonprofit organizations of my on-camera talent,” he joked, to the chagrin of his tanked Roth IRA account.

Off-Leash Public Affairs is a video series about local news, events and politics. It airs regularly on Channel 17 and also is available at www.offleashpublicaffairs.org. Over the last two years, the series has featured political candidates, including Sen. Barack Obama’s visit to SBCC last year; ballot propositions; and local measures such as Measure A.

David Pritchett produces Off-Leash Public Affairs.