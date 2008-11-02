Outcasts Triumph Over Prejudice in Santa Barbara High’s ‘A Village Fable’
The globe-trotting theater program sets the stage for a fall play this week and next.
Fresh off the summer 2008 international success at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Santa Barbara High’s theater production of Hair was named “one of the picks of the week” by The Scotsman, Scotland’s national newspaper.
“We were so fortunate to be able to go to Scotland and showcase Hair on the international stage,” said Otto Layman, SBHS’ theater director. “Remarkably, we sold out almost every show. Now we’re back at it and ready to present our newest production, A Village Fable.”
Independently, the three venture into the Mountains to escape their pain, only to find each other and discover personal courage through friendship and confrontation with the Six-Fingered Man.
“Armida is a really great character,” said Mullins, a junior, adding, “As an actor she’s great because her story spans from her childhood in a loving environment to young adult life in a broken home. She’s fun for the audience for the same reasons. She’s a fierce chick and at the end she knocks out the villain using a very unexpected weapon and some help from her fellow outcasts.”
Directed by Layman (Peter Pan, Beauty and the Beast and Hair in 2007-2008), A Village Fable features the musical direction of Douglas, choreography by Christina McCarthy, set and lights by Mike Madden of Ensemble Theatre Company, and costumes by Santa Barbara High alumnus Junno Herrah.
A Village Fable plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and again Nov. 13-15 at Santa Barbara High, 700 E. Anapamu St. A matinee for local schools is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 13, sponsored by Mary Layman and Prudential California Realty. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. Click here to purchase tickets online or call 805.966.9101 x220.
“I command you to attend this noble fable,” said senior Remy Saint-Denis, who portrays the King. “It’s a terrific story of courage and friendship, has strong action and you won’t be disappointed.”
Kathryn Wrench is a Santa Barbara High parent.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.