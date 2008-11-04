Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 10:19 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Armendariz, Reddington Headed for Carpinteria City Council

Incumbent Joe Armendariz and Carpinteria Planning Commissioner Kathleen Reddington win the two empty seats on Carpinteria City Council.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | Updated 1:45 a.m. | November 4, 2008 | 5:12 p.m.

Incumbent Councilman Joe Armendariz and Carpinteria Planning Commissioner Kathleen Reddington have emerged the favorites of voters to fill the two empty spots on the Carpinteria City Council.

In the close race between four candidates, Armendariz took in about 26.67 percent of 7374 votes, with Reddington coming in at 25.16 percent. Local businessman and Carpinteria native Steve McWhirter came in a close third with 24.82 percent, and MTD board member Chuck McQuary came in last with 23.16 percent.

“For me there are two victories tonight,” Armendariz said. “One is my re-election, and the other is Measure A.”

Measure A, the transportation sales tax initiative, squeaked by Tuesday night with just enough of the county’s vote to pass. Armendariz represents Carpinteria to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, which has sponsored Measure A.

Aside from money for better roads and transportation, the new Carpinteria council also will have to take up the Venoco Paredon project, a controversial proposed slant-drilling operation from existing onshore facilities, an issue close to Reddington’s heart.

“At this moment, I can not support the project as it is proposed,” said Reddington, a staunch environmentalist. The project’s Environmental Impact Report has 11 Class 1, unmitigable impacts, impacts she says will affect all of the 43-year-old city’s roughly 14,000 residents.

Reddington is quick to add, however, that she is not completely opposed to the project, but that she wants to hear more input on Venoco’s plans.

The newly elected officials will face many of the issues many communities face across the state, such as housing requirements mandated by the state, development vs. environment, as well as traffic and transportation matters.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

