Circuit City Closures Include Stores in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria

The retailer says the economy and a drop in consumer spending contributed to the decision to downsize.

Circuit City Stores announced Monday that it will close 155 stores across the country, including the branches at 3761 State St. in Santa Barbara and 1535 South Bradley Road in Santa Maria.

The company has 700 stores nationwide.

Along with the closures is the layoff of 17 percent of the No. 2 electronics retailer’s work force, which is estimated at more than 7,000 people.

Company Vice President James Marcum cited the slow economy, reduced liquidity and a drop in consumer spending as the chief reasons for the downsizing.

The company also has reduced the number of stores it plans to open in the 2008-09 fiscal year.

