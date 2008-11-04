Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 10:16 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 

Fish & Game Seeks Artists to Design 2009 California Duck Stamp

By Lorna Bernard | November 4, 2008 | 5:59 p.m.

The California Department of Fish & Game announced Tuesday an art contest for the 2009 design for the state’s duck stamp. This is the first time since 1994 a contest will decide the stamp’s art.

The contest is open to all U.S. residents age 18 or older. Entries will be accepted from March 1 until the April 30 contest deadline. The species selected by the Fish and Game Commission to appear on the 2009 duck stamp is the northern shoveler.

A duck stamp is required for hunting waterfowl in California. The money generated from stamp sales can be spent only on waterfowl-related conservation projects. Since it began in 1971, the California duck stamp program has raised more than $22 million. It is also the first, and oldest, state duck stamp program in the country.

Fish & Game sells about 70,000 duck stamps annually, which includes sales to collectors who value them for their artist depiction of native ducks and geese. In addition to duck stamps, Fish & Game typically issues signed, limited-edition prints that are valued by art collectors.

The duck stamp contest will be judged by a panel of residents with expertise in the fields of ornithology, conservation, art and printing. The winning artist will be selected during a public judging event to be held in May. A date has not yet been set.

The top entries then will be displayed in July at the Pacific Flyway Decoy Association’s art show in Sacramento. The winning entry will be reproduced on the 2009 California Duck Stamp and will be available as collectible limited-edition prints.
Click here for contest information and entry forms.

Lorna Bernard represents the Department of Fish & Game‘s Office of Education and Outreach.

