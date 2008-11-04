Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 10:22 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 

Give the Gift of Life at Home Builders Association Blood Drive

By Jerry Bunin | November 4, 2008 | 3:05 p.m.

As we enter the season of giving, the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast is inviting residents and visitors to give the gift of life.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, a holiday blood drive will be held at Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., all donors will receive a barbecued tri-tip lunch sponsored by the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association and the American Council of Engineering Companies.

Every year, 5 million Americans require blood transfusions. Less than 10 percent of eligible donors actually give blood.

“The holiday season is a challenging time for blood donation. People are busy and it’s difficult to find the time to donate. But a single pint of blood can save three lives, and giving blood is a simple thing to do,” said Maury Froman, president of the Home Builders Association. “Our communitywide goal is 1,000 pints of blood. It’s an ambitious but attainable goal and a truly fitting gift as we approach this ‘season of giving.’”

In addition to donating blood, participants will be able to have their bone marrow tested and join the national bone marrow registry. Bone marrow testing is performed with a simple cheek swab. The blood mobile and bone marrow testing equipment will be available for anyone interested in giving blood and joining the marrow registry.

The event is being co-sponsored by American Institute of Architects, American Society of Civil Engineers, Coastal Reprographics Services, Economic Vitality Corp., SLO County Farm Bureau, Cal Poly National Association of Home Builders Student Chapter, Santa Maria Valley Contractors Association and the San Luis Obispo County Builders Exchange.

For more information, contact Jennifer Phillip at the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast at 805.546.0418 or [email protected]

Jerry Bunin is the government affairs director of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 