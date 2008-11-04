Give the Gift of Life at Home Builders Association Blood Drive

As we enter the season of giving, the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast is inviting residents and visitors to give the gift of life.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, a holiday blood drive will be held at Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., all donors will receive a barbecued tri-tip lunch sponsored by the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association and the American Council of Engineering Companies.

Every year, 5 million Americans require blood transfusions. Less than 10 percent of eligible donors actually give blood.

“The holiday season is a challenging time for blood donation. People are busy and it’s difficult to find the time to donate. But a single pint of blood can save three lives, and giving blood is a simple thing to do,” said Maury Froman, president of the Home Builders Association. “Our communitywide goal is 1,000 pints of blood. It’s an ambitious but attainable goal and a truly fitting gift as we approach this ‘season of giving.’”

In addition to donating blood, participants will be able to have their bone marrow tested and join the national bone marrow registry. Bone marrow testing is performed with a simple cheek swab. The blood mobile and bone marrow testing equipment will be available for anyone interested in giving blood and joining the marrow registry.

The event is being co-sponsored by American Institute of Architects, American Society of Civil Engineers, Coastal Reprographics Services, Economic Vitality Corp., SLO County Farm Bureau, Cal Poly National Association of Home Builders Student Chapter, Santa Maria Valley Contractors Association and the San Luis Obispo County Builders Exchange.

For more information, contact Jennifer Phillip at the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast at 805.546.0418 or [email protected]

Jerry Bunin is the government affairs director of the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast.