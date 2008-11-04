Hanson, Rosen, Mills in Top Spots for Goleta Water District Board

Newcomers Lauren Hanson and Bill Rosen, and former Goleta Water District Director Larry Mills on Tuesday secured their place in three empty seats on the Goleta Water District Board of Directors.

Hanson, a local businesswoman, led with 27 percent of the vote. Rosen followed with 24 percent, and Mills came in third with almost 17 percent.

A win by Rosen and Hanson constitutes a new majority on the Board of Directors, which, with incumbent Bert Bertrando, could change the way the special district looks at water management issues.

“We’re going to look at the nuts and bolts of how the district does things,” said Rosen, an attorney with years of experience in city government on the East Coast. Among the things he says he will push for the board to do will be to take a closer look at the SAFE ordinance, the GWD policy that dictates if and how much water can be allocated for new development each year. It has been one of the main issues between the incumbent board majority and residents such as Rosen and Hanson, who say the district should be more careful in their management of the resource.

Other challenges the newcomers intend to take on include the update of the district’s Urban Water Management Plan and the creation of a groundwater management plan. Public outreach is another concern for Rosen and Hanson, who in the past have been critical of how the board deals with the public.

The Goleta Water District serves an area that encompasses the area from El Capitan Canyon on the west through the unincorporated “Noleta” area between Goleta and Santa Barbara. About 75,000 people are served by the special district.

