Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 10:24 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara LGBTQ Presents OUTrageous/‘08 Film Festival

By Gary Clark | November 4, 2008 | 8:26 a.m.

This year’s lesbian and gay film festival, built around the theme of “rebels with a cause,” features a wide selection of shorts, documentaries and feature length films from Norway, Spain, Germany, Iceland and the United States.

OUTrageous/‘08 opens at 8 p.m. Thursday with a free showing, highlighting shorts with the theme of diversity, at the UCSB Multicultural Center, and continues Friday through Sunday at the Metro 4 Theater on State Street.

The first showing is Michelle Ehlin’s comedy Butch Jamie, which depicts her attempts to make it big in Hollywood. Ehlen is an invited guest. It is followed by Save Me, the acclaimed movie starring Judith Light, Chad Allen and Robert Gant that handles with great balance the attempts by a Christian missionary to reform gays. The evening will conclude with a black comedy from Spain, Boystown.

Saturday begins with a program of lesbian short films, followed by Chris and Don, the love story of writer Christopher Isherwood and artist Don Bachardy. Bachardy and the directors of the movie will be in attendance. To Each Her Own, a lesbian drama, will follow. The evening will conclude with Stewart Wade’s Tru Loved, filmed in nearby Agoura Hills. This lighthearted comedy depicts the attempts by a young straight girl to form a straight-gay alliance at her high school. The director will be in attendance. A reception with guests will be from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Santa Barbara Dance Center

Sunday will begin with A Finished Life, in which a man with AIDS comes to terms with his life. It has been deemed uplifting and inspiring. The directors will be in attendance. This is followed by a program of men’s short films with again directors in attendance, and then Four Minutes, an acclaimed drama from Germany that captures the essence of rebelliousness.

The festival concludes with Were the World Mine, the first gay musical ever shown at the festival, in which an all-boy’s school puts on A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Fairy dust soon plays havoc with everyone’s desires and expectations.

Click here for more information on the festival or to purchase passes, which are $75.

Gary Clark represents OUTrageous/‘08.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 