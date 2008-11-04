Santa Barbara LGBTQ Presents OUTrageous/‘08 Film Festival

This year’s lesbian and gay film festival, built around the theme of “rebels with a cause,” features a wide selection of shorts, documentaries and feature length films from Norway, Spain, Germany, Iceland and the United States.

OUTrageous/‘08 opens at 8 p.m. Thursday with a free showing, highlighting shorts with the theme of diversity, at the UCSB Multicultural Center, and continues Friday through Sunday at the Metro 4 Theater on State Street.

The first showing is Michelle Ehlin’s comedy, which depicts her attempts to make it big in Hollywood. Ehlen is an invited guest. It is followed by, the acclaimed movie starring Judith Light, Chad Allen and Robert Gant that handles with great balance the attempts by a Christian missionary to reform gays. The evening will conclude with a black comedy from Spain,

Saturday begins with a program of lesbian short films, followed by Chris and Don, the love story of writer Christopher Isherwood and artist Don Bachardy. Bachardy and the directors of the movie will be in attendance. To Each Her Own, a lesbian drama, will follow. The evening will conclude with Stewart Wade’s Tru Loved, filmed in nearby Agoura Hills. This lighthearted comedy depicts the attempts by a young straight girl to form a straight-gay alliance at her high school. The director will be in attendance. A reception with guests will be from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Santa Barbara Dance Center.

Sunday will begin with A Finished Life, in which a man with AIDS comes to terms with his life. It has been deemed uplifting and inspiring. The directors will be in attendance. This is followed by a program of men’s short films with again directors in attendance, and then Four Minutes, an acclaimed drama from Germany that captures the essence of rebelliousness.

The festival concludes with Were the World Mine, the first gay musical ever shown at the festival, in which an all-boy’s school puts on A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Fairy dust soon plays havoc with everyone’s desires and expectations.

Click here for more information on the festival or to purchase passes, which are $75.

Gary Clark represents OUTrageous/‘08.