Voters OK Measures H, I

The initiatives for theater, foreign language and music programs in schools reach two-thirds majority support.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | Updated 11 p.m. | November 4, 2008 | 9:47 p.m.

Measures H and I — two initiatives on Tuesday’s ballot that would dedicate money to music, theater and foreign language in schools — passed their Election Day test Tuesday.

With all precincts reporting, both school initiatives held on to the two-thirds majority they needed to pass.

Measure H garnered 70.68 percent of the vote; Measure I, 71.57 percent.

On Tuesday night, Lynn Rodriguez, a board member with the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, which led the campaign in favor of the measures, said she was elated.

“We’re excited. People understand that (the local schools) are going to be looking at midyear cuts from the state,” she said. “Without this funding for our programs, our schools would suffer further.”

Measure H pertains to residents living within the seventh-through-12th grade district, or secondary district, which stretches from Goleta to Montecito. At $23 annually per parcel, it would bring more music and foreign language to the schools, as well as restore the small class sizes in ninth-grade math that recently were eliminated in a round of budget cuts by the school board.

Measure I pertains only to those living in the elementary district, which exists within the boundaries of the city of Santa Barbara. At $27 annually per parcel, it would allow the district to expand its music program to include grades kindergarten through third grade.

The taxes — which need the support of two-thirds of the voters to pass — would be collected for four years. Seniors age 65 or older would be eligible for an exemption.

The measures would generate about $520,000 annually for the elementary district and about $1.1 million a year for the secondary district.

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at [email protected]

