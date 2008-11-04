Women’s Soccer: SBCC Blanks Oxnard for Fourth Straight Shutout

The Santa Barbara City College women’s soccer team posted its fourth straight shutout and four Vaqueros scored on Tuesday in a 4-0 women’s soccer victory over Oxnard. It was the third straight win for the Vaqueros, who are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

“The girls played well,” said coach John Sisterson, whose club is 12-1-5 overall and 6-1-1 in the WSC. “They got the ball on the floor and knocked it around. We were the better team.”

Michelle Welch, a sophomore from Oxnard High, netted her first goal of the year in the 53rd minute on an assist from Ricky Fien. In the 65th minute, goalie Meghan Maiwald picked up an assist when her long kick bounced over the defenders and onto the feet of Brieanna Wright, who knocked in her ninth goal.

It was the 12th shutout in 18 games for Maiwald and the Vaquero defense.

“Meghan stepped it up today,” Sisterson said. “She made a good save in the first half when she tipped a shot over the bar. She’s been playing great all year.”

The Vaqueros travel to Cuesta on Friday before taking on first-place Ventura in their regular-season home finale at 1 p.m. Nov. 11.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.