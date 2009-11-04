Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:50 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Doctors Give of Their Time at Cancer Prevention Fair

The event attracts more than 200 people for free screenings

By Daniella Elghanayan | November 4, 2009 | 12:07 p.m.

A wealth of free cancer-prevention information on hereditary cancer risk, low-cost women’s exams, stop smoking courses, community health assistance and cancer-fighting foods, nutrition, stress reduction and exercise was available at the Cancer Prevention Fair on Oct. 24 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The event was hosted by the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and Cottage Health System in an effort to provide free screenings to the uninsured and underinsured.

The fair attracted 225 people who received free cancer screenings for clinical breast exams, skin cancer screenings, visual orals exam, prostate cancer screenings and take-home colon cancer screening kits.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara would like to thank the hundreds of volunteers who came out, and especially the doctors who gave their time. They include:

» Skin exams: Drs. Lurleen Benzian, Kim Hurvitz, Keith Llewellyn and Gary Novatt

» Breast exams: Drs. Polly Baldwin, Rosa Choi, Mark Donovan, Kim Grafton, Susan Lawton and Maud Morshedi

» Oral exams: Drs. Quynh Nguyen, Dianne Tangol and Anahita Taraporewalla

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

