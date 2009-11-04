Goleta Trails Focus of Public Workshop

Residents are invited to weigh in on revised trail recommendations for the county

The Santa Barbara County Trails Council is sponsoring a public workshop from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

The intent is to discuss existing, proposed and possible future trail concepts as they relate to the county’s effort at updating the Goleta Valley Community Plan, to update residents on trail improvement efforts in the city of Goleta and receive input from interested residents on revised trail recommendations for the county.

The Trails Council is a nonprofit, broad-based trails advocacy group that has worked cooperatively since 1969 with local, state and federal agencies for planning, maintenance and construction of existing and new trails. The Trails Council is familiar with the adopted 1995 Goleta Trails Plan, and is ready and willing to assist the county in trail planning updates.

It is the Trails Council hope that by gathering information from public workshops that the county can utilize this information to expand and improve the current trails system.

The Trails Council also wishes to keep residents informed of trail improvement activities in the city of Goleta and to facilitate coordination between the city and the county on trails planning, construction and maintenance.



The meeting will be informative and provide trail history, maps and status updates of the major 1995 trail planning proposals. The Goleta Valley Community Center is located at 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

— Ray Ford represents the Santa Barbara County Trails Council.