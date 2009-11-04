Ventura County Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Brings Star Power

Two performers from New York will join 135 from Ventura County for three performances Nov. 21-22

A traditional holiday favorite, The Nutcracker ballet produced by the Ventura County Ballet Company, is not only a feast for the senses, it’s one of the largest productions in Southern California.

Bringing international and local talent together on stage, the company delivers powerhouse performances to its audiences year after year.

Set with lavish one-of-a-kind backdrops and stage props, detailed period costumes, in-depth training and choreography, and an outstanding stage venue, VCBC’s production features seven professional principles and 135 dancers from Ventura County.

Adding additional star power to its roster, Australian Aaron Smyth as The Prince and Ventura native Jennifer Whalen as Dream Clara will fly in from the American Ballet Theatre in New York to join the company for its three performances. Smyth and Whalen are practicing their parts together in New York City and will fly to Ventura and work with the company just before the performance.

The Nutcracker is supported by Sandra and Jordan Laby, Micheline Sakharoff, Kipp Financial Group and the Law Offices of Donna C. Santo.

Performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way in Oxnard.

Adult tickets are $23, $15 and $9; tickets for children age 10 or younger are $10 (excludes Center Orchestra). Tickets for seniors age 65 or older are $15 (excludes Center Orchestra). A sugar plum cookie reception will follow each matinee and is complimentary to ticket holders.

Click here to purchase tickets online, or call the Oxnard Performing Arts Center box office at 805.486.2424 or the Ventura Visitors Center at 805.648.2075.

— Tina Vervoorn is a publicist.