Zoo Thanks Emergency Responders with Free Admission

Appreciation week is Nov. 16-22, with special activities planned for the weekend

The Santa Barbara Zoo is thanking the area’s emergency responders by offering them free admission Nov. 16-22.

The offer is for the EMTs, firefighters, police and sheriff’s personnel who provided aid during the Zaca, Gap, Tea, Jesusita and La Brea fires.

A professional photo ID is required for each emergency responder for free admission for themselves plus one adult and two children.

“This is our way of showing our appreciation to the hardworking men and women who have come to the aid of this community over and over again in recent years,” zoo CEO Rich Block said. “We welcome these emergency responders with open arms, trumpeting trunks, whooping gibbon calls and penguin honks.”

Special activities planned for the weekend of Nov. 21-22 include keeper talks, animal encounters, face painting, bounce houses and more.

For more information, click here or call 805.962.5339.

— Julia McHugh is a publicist.