Boy Scout Organizing Veterans Day Flag Commemoration at Santa Barbara Cemetery

Dos Pueblos senior Nicholas Scarvelis will lead volunteers on Saturday in placing flags on more than 4,000 veterans' graves

By Eri Arai, Noozhawk Intern | November 4, 2010 | 12:05 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School senior and Boy Scout Nicholas Scarvelis is organizing a volunteer event for Veterans Day at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, decorating thousands of flags on veterans’ graves and retiring the flags.

Nick Scarvelis
Nick Scarvelis

Scarvelis, a Life Scout, is planning the event for his Eagle Scout project.

No one has ever placed the flags on Veterans Day in Santa Barbara, but for Memorial Day. He and his Boy Scout unit, Troop 33, will place American flags on 4,000 veterans’ graves.

Scarvelis said he decided to organize this project thinking about one of his family friends who is in Afghanistan and who also has been to Iraq.

“I started realizing how much our veterans and active duty service men and women give to our country,” Scarvelis said. “I am very proud of him, and decided that I wanted to get my troop involved in a visible service project that recognize sacrifice on behalf of the community and the nation.”

As a part of the project, Scarvelis and his troop are going to retire the flags at Veterans Memorial Building on Veterans Day, next Thursday, Nov. 11. Veterans Memorial Building doesn’t have the resources for a formal retirement services, so Scarvelis said he and his troop will help.

“I think the main thing is to make Santa Barbara more aware of the sacrifice made by our community’s veterans and active duty service men and women,” Scarvelis said. “I’m just trying to get more people involved.”

He said he has spent some time at the Veterans Memorial Building and realized the importance of not forgetting these people who have died in wars.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to organize something that recognizes the service and sacrifice of our veterans,” he said. “It’s such an important part of community’s history and life, and we must remember them.”

People who are interested in volunteering for the project can call Scarvelis at 805.967.4147.

Noozhawk intern Eri Arai is a journalism student at SBCC.

