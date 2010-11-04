Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:28 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Market Velocity Is Steady

Sales are strong from Carpinteria to Goleta, and interest rates are staying low

By Elaine Abercrombie | November 4, 2010 | 2:55 p.m.

Moving into November, there is a lot for us to be thankful for.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

This is the fourth straight month we are selling four homes a day from Carpinteria to Goleta, which is giving us a very steady market velocity.

October reports the most sales in Santa Barbara west — the area from State Street to the ocean up to Highway 154 — with 254 sales leading our area with the lowest inventory for our MLS at only a 120-day supply of homes.

The best values were found in Hope Ranch with an average sale price of $10,235,000, which was 66 percent to 79 percent of list price for the two sales that closed in October.

If that is a bit rich for your blood — it is mine — the best price tags are found in Goleta South with an average sold price of $549,000.

Even better than our market velocity is the news that historic low interest rates are still available for sales less than $729,750. In October, we saw them dip even lower to 4 percent, and they hovered at less than 4.5 percent for most of the month.

In case you don’t find this information enough to be thankful for, just look outside at the weather and remember what the rest of the country had to deal with. That should help you put more gratitude back in your heart.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 