Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Theater Opens Season with ‘Driving’ Lesson

UCSB Theater’s first production of the fall season will be Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive, directed by faculty member Tom Whitaker, in the Performing Arts Theatre on the UCSB campus.

The production stars Alexia Dox and Eduardo Fernandez-Baumann, with Allie Granat, Jordan Holmes and Emily McKeown.

How I Learned to Drive is the story of the childhood and young womanhood of Li’l Bit (Dox), told through the account of a series of actual driving lessons, starting when she is 11 and concluding just after her 18th birthday, given to her by her Uncle Peck.

Li’l Bit grows up feeling herself an outsider among her sinister extended family in rural Maryland, an outsider in her schools. Peck, too, is an outsider, and although every lesson behind the wheel comes with a molestation from her instructor, she goes ahead with them because he is the only person she knows with whom she has connected at all.

The whole family probably knows — or guesses — about Peck’s depredations of Li’l Bit, but none of them does or says anything.

It’s probably not a good idea to take young children to this play.

How I Learned to Drive plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 5-6 and Nov. 9-13, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 6-7 and Nov. 13. There is only one act, with no intermission, and there is no late seating in the Performing Arts Theatre.

Tickets are $13 to $17, and are available at the door.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .