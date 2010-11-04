Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:27 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce to Present ‘Goleta’s Finest’

This year's honorees will be recognized Nov. 18 at Bacara Resort & Spa

By Cortney Hebert | November 4, 2010 | 3:01 p.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will honor Goleta’s Finest 2010 with a community awards ceremony on Nov. 18 at Bacara Resort & Spa, 8301 Hollister Ave.

Cocktails and appetizers will be served at 5 p.m., followed by a recognition ceremony at 6 p.m.

The cost is $85 per person or $600 per group of eight. Tickets may not be purchased at the door; call 805.967.2500 or click here to register online.

This year’s honorees are:

» Woman of the Year, presented by Community West Bank — Sylvia Redding

» Man of the Year, presented by Allied Waste Services — Bill Redding

» Educator of the Year, presented by Venoco Inc. — Kathleen Boomer

» Student of the Year, presented by MarBorg Industries — Guadalupe Pina

» Volunteer of the Year, presented by Cox — Retta Slay

» Nonprofit of the Year, presented by Santa Barbara Bank & TrustFoodbank of Santa Barbara County

» Entrepreneur of the Year, presented by Bacara Resort & Spa — Paul Avolio of Latitude 34 Technologies

» Small Business of the Year, presented by Business First BankMarmalade Cafe

» Large Business of the Year, presented by FLIR Commercial Vision SystemsDeckers Outdoor Corp.

Goleta’s Finest is a 61-year tradition honoring remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community.

The 2010 ceremony is being presented by Allied Waste Services and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Platinum sponsors are Bacara Resort & Spa, Business First Bank, Community West Bank, Cox, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, MarBorg Industries, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Venoco Inc.

Supporting sponsors are ATK Space Systems, The Towbes Group, Blue Star Parking, the Santa Barbara Airport, UCSB, Sansum Clinic, Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management, Noozhawk, Media 27 and Wilson Printing.

— Cortney Hebert is the business and communications coordinator for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 