Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce to Present ‘Goleta’s Finest’

This year's honorees will be recognized Nov. 18 at Bacara Resort & Spa

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will honor Goleta’s Finest 2010 with a community awards ceremony on Nov. 18 at Bacara Resort & Spa, 8301 Hollister Ave.

Cocktails and appetizers will be served at 5 p.m., followed by a recognition ceremony at 6 p.m.

The cost is $85 per person or $600 per group of eight. Tickets may not be purchased at the door; call 805.967.2500 or click here to register online.

This year’s honorees are:

» Woman of the Year, presented by Community West Bank — Sylvia Redding

» Man of the Year, presented by Allied Waste Services — Bill Redding

» Educator of the Year, presented by Venoco Inc. — Kathleen Boomer

» Student of the Year, presented by MarBorg Industries — Guadalupe Pina

» Volunteer of the Year, presented by Cox — Retta Slay

» Nonprofit of the Year, presented by Santa Barbara Bank & Trust — Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

» Entrepreneur of the Year, presented by Bacara Resort & Spa — Paul Avolio of Latitude 34 Technologies

» Small Business of the Year, presented by Business First Bank — Marmalade Cafe

» Large Business of the Year, presented by FLIR Commercial Vision Systems — Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Goleta’s Finest is a 61-year tradition honoring remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community.

The 2010 ceremony is being presented by Allied Waste Services and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Platinum sponsors are Bacara Resort & Spa, Business First Bank, Community West Bank, Cox, FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, MarBorg Industries, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Venoco Inc.

Supporting sponsors are ATK Space Systems, The Towbes Group, Blue Star Parking, the Santa Barbara Airport, UCSB, Sansum Clinic, Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management, Noozhawk, Media 27 and Wilson Printing.

— Cortney Hebert is the business and communications coordinator for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.