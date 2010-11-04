Golf Classic Brings In $20,000 for Hope District Schools

Despite these challenging times for educational funding, the Hope School District’s Fifth Annual Golf Classic set a record this year, with 108 players participating and raising about $20,000 that will go toward supporting library and technology programs at Monte Vista, Vieja Valley and Hope elementary schools.

Toyota of Santa Barbara was the presenting sponsor, and MarBorg Industries was the other major donor.

Other sponsors for the event, which was held Oct. 8 at the Glen Annie Golf Club, included Montecito Bank & Trust, Joshua A. Ellis and Shasta Financial Planning, Blenders in the Grass, Dr. Van Meter, Dr. Benzian, Dr. Hammond, Dr. Miller of Dermatology Associates, Linda Lorenzen-Hughes of Coldwell Banker, Fess Parker Winery, Aqua-Flo Supply, Greg Merrill of Terra Mortgage Banking, Village Properties, The Towbes Group and Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Real Estate.

The event was a truly collaborative effort thanks to the work of more than 50 volunteers from all three schools and the community, and more than 50 individual donors and sponsors.

“We are thrilled to be able to help all three schools keep their libraries open and support the always important technology programs in our schools,” said Barbara McWhirter, president of the Hope School District Educational Foundation. “Thanks to everyone for your support for both the tournament and the golf ball drop, which directly benefit the district’s programs that have been affected by statewide budget cuts.”

“Our district is very fortunate to have the generous support of the foundation and through their efforts, we are able to offer a better program for our students,” Superintendent Daniel Cooperman said. “I am grateful to the foundation and its contributors for making this donation possible.”

The Hope School District Educational Foundation was founded in 1993 in response to state budget cuts and funding reductions for school programs. Its purpose is to secure resources through various fundraising efforts to enrich the educational programs at Hope, Monte Vista and Vieja Valley elementary schools, and to encourage collaboration and communication among the three campuses and surrounding communities.

For more information, contact Barbara McWhirter at 805.453.6370 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk contributor Leslie Dinaberg is a Hope School District parent.