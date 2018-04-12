Highway 101 in Goleta to Close Overnight Tuesday

The work is part of the Cathedral Oaks Road realignment project

A project to realign Cathedral Oaks Road with Hollister Avenue and replace the Highway 101 overcrossing at Hollister Avenue will result in a full closure of Highway 101 on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Winchester Canyon Road for the installation of scaffolding.

Northbound Highway 101 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Motorists will exit Highway 101 at the Winchester Canyon Road off-ramp and detour to Calle Real before reaching the northbound on-ramp at the existing Hollister overcrossing.

Southbound Highway 101 will be closed from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Motorists will exit Highway 101 at the Winchester/Hollister off-ramp before returning to Highway 101 via the temporary southbound on-ramp.

Electronic message boards and flaggers will help motorists travel through the project area.

The contractor for the $7 million project is Shasta Constructors Inc. of Redding. The project is expected to be completed in May 2011, weather permitting.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.