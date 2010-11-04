Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Baker Joins CrossFit Pacific Coast as Coach

He brings a background as a certified Divemaster and EMT

By Mike McElhaney | November 4, 2010 | 3:56 p.m.

Jeff Baker has joined the staff at CrossFit Pacific Coast as a coach.

Baker grew up in San Ramon, about 45 minutes east of San Francisco, and has spent the majority of his life involved in sports and fitness. He received a bachelor’s degree in film production and theory from San Francisco State University, became a certified PADI Divemaster, EMT and driver medic, and is returning to school to become a registered nurse with an interest in emergency medicine for remote locations and expeditions.

Baker came to CrossFit Pacific Coast as a student first, and over time, with encouragement from his coaches, took the step to becoming CrossFit Level 1 certified and began teaching at the gym. His experiences as an EMT and his knowledge of anatomy and physiology have been a great tool in teaching at CrossFit Pacific Coast.

“It’s a lot of fun for me to bring my passion for teaching others and my love for health and fitness to CrossFit Pacific Coast and having a positive impact on my community,” Baker said. “I want to endow my students with a love for challenges and accomplishing goals.”

Baker has lived in Santa Barbara for five years, and he previously worked as store manager and Divemaster at Anacapa Dive Center.

CrossFit Pacific Coast opened its doors in June 2009 by friends and former college water polo teammates Traver Boehm and Eric Malzone. Boehm and Malzone are certified CrossFit coaches and have been involved in CrossFit for the past four years.

Crossfit Pacific Coast, at 209 Anacapa St., employs five coaches and has more than 80 clients in Santa Barbara.

— Mike McElhaney is a publicist.

