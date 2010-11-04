Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:30 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

New Ribbon Worm Named After UCSB Scientist

Former student recognizes Armand Kuris, who discovered the Carcinonemertes kurisi

By UCSB | November 4, 2010 | 2:34 p.m.

In the world of biology, having a new species named after you is considered one of the greatest honors for a scientist. Just ask Armand Kuris, professor of zoology in the Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology at UCSB.

A new species of worm — the Carcinonemertes kurisi — has been named for the UCSB professor.

“When a species is named after you, that is forever,” Kuris said. “It’s quite an honor. One hundred years from now, when we’re all gone, people will wonder who that Kuris guy was. I also like that it is a pretty worm on a nice crab.”

The new species is a tiny, parasitic worm, from two millimeters to five millimeters long. It lives among the eggs of the purple globe crab that makes its home in the shallow waters of sandy beaches from Northern California to Baja California.

Patricia Sadeghian, a former student of Kuris’, named the species after him in an article in the October issue of the Journal of Natural History.

“I first noticed it in the early 1980s,” Kuris said. “I knew it was a ribbon worm and that it was an egg predator. I knew immediately from the circumstances that it was a new species.”

Kuris explained that the crab holds eggs in its abdomen, locking them into a place like a little purse.

“The eggs are not easy to see, and no one had ever looked,” Kuris said. “But it is the kind of thing that I look for.”

For years, only Kuris and student Sadeghian knew about the worm. Sadeghian began her work on the worms in the year 2000, and completed her master’s thesis on them in 2003.

Sadeghian said she has always been very interested in taxonomy and describing new species.

“The natural history of these worms also intrigued me because their life cycles are dependent on their host,” she said. “The species is named in honor of Armand for his tremendous support and enthusiasm towards the study of nemertean egg predators.”

Sadeghian is an associate curator with the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, where she has worked since 1996. Kuris is a prominent parasite ecologist who conducts research worldwide. He joined the faculty at UCSB in 1975.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 