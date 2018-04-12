Organizers Announce Winners of Santa Barbara Concours D’Elegance

Stratus Media Group on Thursday announced the winners of the 2010 Santa Barbara Concours d’Elegance.

The coveted Best of Show was awarded to a 1937 Bugatti Coupe owned by Ray Scherr.

Other winners included:

Runners-up/Best of Class

» 1929 Auburn Boattail owned by Aaron Weiss

» 1913 Pope Model 31 owned by Bill Gularte

First Place Awards

» Rolls-Royce/Bentley class — 1964 Silver Cloud owned by Sandy Guerra

» Italian pre ’76 class — 1958 Ferrari GT 250 owned by Patrick McCoy

» Italian post ‘76 class — 1999 Ferrari F350 owned by Jason Williams

» European sport class — 1961 MGA Roadster owned by Marcelo Lopez

» Jaguar class — 1955 Jag XK140 owned by Dr. Bob Huntington

» Porsche class — 1961 Porsche 356 Roadster convertible owned by Jason Hymes

» Antiques class — 1940 Ford two-door sedan owned by Jack Sanford

» Mercedes class — 1953 Cabrio owned by Art Hadley

» Vintage Racing class — 1913 Pope Hartford Model 31 owned by Bill Gularte

» Hot Rod/Custom class — 1940 Ford Street Rod owned by Jerry Quam

» American Sport class — 1954 Kaiser Darrin owned by Chris Paulson

» American Special Interest class — 1969 Plymouth Road Runner owned by Doug Moshy

» Auburn/Cadillac class — 1929 Auburn Boattail owned by Aaron Weiss

» Motorcycle class — 1915 Harley-Davidson (with sidecar) owned by Fred Lange

Highlights of the weekend included appearances by Grand Marshal Andy Granatelli; the Santa Barbara Mille Miglia Salute; a 100-mile-plus tour of the California Central Coast with stops at three premier wineries — Firestone, Foley Estate and Lincourt — and the exclusive VIP Halloween Costume Party held Saturday evening at Savoy Cafe, which included a silent auction, special performances by Aerial Acrobats, burlesque dancers and the band Gypsy Suite.

“The weekend was a great success for Stratus. We hosted a wonderful event that brought many different aspects of the community together and was warmly received by the audience and participants,” said Jeremy Cable, vice president of Motorsports for Stratus Media Group. “The result of this is that the Santa Barbara Concours now has enormous support and potential for next year to grow in quality, size and revenue. It has also positioned us with several sponsors for support of coming events we are planning as well.”

“We would like to offer heartfelt thanks to the Concours staff, volunteers and sponsors for making this event such a successful community effort,” said Paul Feller, CEO of Stratus Media Group. “We are also indebted to and extremely grateful to the automobile owners who prepared and exhibited their beautiful machines for all of us to appreciate. Stratus Media Group looks forward to welcoming our loyal and fun-loving partners and participants to the upcoming 2011 National Tour d’Elegance.”

— Jamie Schaible is the director of marketing and public relations for Stratus Media Group.