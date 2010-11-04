Anne Petersen Named President of Goleta Valley Historical Society Board

A new group of other officers also will serve on the Board of Directors

The Goleta Valley Historical Society is proud to announce the appointment of Anne Petersen, Ph.D. as president of the Board of Directors.

A member of the Historical Society board since 2004, Petersen previously served as chair of the Collections and Exhibitions Committee, and later vice president before becoming president.

A graduate of UCSB with a Ph.D. in public history, Petersen was a leader in efforts to revitalize Rancho La Patera, the five-acre historic site in Goleta that is home to the historic Stow House.

These efforts include creation of a sitewide Interpretive Plan, the planning and production of exhibits, and the orientation video for the visitors center, which focuses on Rancho La Patera, and the planning and implementation of exhibits on Goleta Valley history for the recently opened History Education Center in honor of George and Dale Cavalletto.

In addition to Petersen, the Goleta Valley Historical Society confirmed a new slate of officers to serve on the society board. These include vice presidents Robin Hill Cederlof and Connie Burns, secretary Lisa Holden, treasurer Dan Marchiando, corresponding secretary Debby Aceves and historian Catherine Cavaletto.

Founded in 1966, the Goleta Valley Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets and fosters research of the Goleta Valley’s history through exhibits, programs and stewardship of the historic Rancho La Patera, home to the Stow family.

— James Kyriaco Jr. is executive director of the Goleta Valley Historical Society.