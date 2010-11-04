Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:32 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 

Saturday’s Marathon to Affect MTD Bus Schedules

Riders should expect delays and/or detours on Lines 5, 6, 7, 23 and 25

By Kate Schwab | November 4, 2010 | 2:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has announced a service alert for the Santa Barbara International Marathon, on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Riders will experience delays and/or detours on Lines 5, 6, 7, 23 and 25 throughout Saturday morning.

Some bus stops will be closed temporarily, including Line 6 (stops on Hollister Avenue between Fairview Avenue and Storke Road closed until 7:20 a.m.), Line 7 (stops between Turnpike Road and Patterson Avenue closed until 8:30 a.m.), Line 23 (stops between Bradford and Sandpiper closed until 8:30 a.m.) and Line 25 (no stop at Storke Family Housing until 7:30 a.m. and all stops on Hollister beyond Storke Road closed until 8:30 a.m.).

Additionally, as a portion of the SBIM course runs along Modoc Road, Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive, these roads will be closed to southbound and eastbound traffic, including buses, during the race.

Until these roads reopen at 12:30 p.m., MTD Line 5 will be affected. Modified Line 5 schedules will be in effect on Saturday, Nov. 6 only.

MTD supervisors will attempt to transport passengers within the closed areas, but MTD strongly recommends passengers allow extra time to reach their destinations.

For more information about all the detours and bus stop closers, click here, call an MTD customer service representative at 805.963.3366 or pick up a flier on the bus or at the Transit Center, 1020 Chapala St.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

