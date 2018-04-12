Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 6:12 am | Fair and Breezy 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Assembly Candidate Mike Stoker Sets Sights on 2012 Bid

After losing Tuesday to Das Williams, he says he'll run for the 35th District seat again if boundaries are redrawn to include all of Santa Barbara County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 5, 2010 | 12:30 a.m.

Assembly candidate Mike Stoker lost Tuesday’s election for the 35th District seat to Democrat Das Williams, but he already has his eye on the office in 2012.

Mike Stoker
Mike Stoker

He said Thursday that he plans to run for Assembly as long as the district’s boundaries get redrawn in a way that includes all of Santa Barbara County.

“We have a great message, great organization, but no one campaigning for one candidate can overcome a state surge,” Stoker told Noozhawk. “It happened all over — that’s why I outperformed Meg Whitman by about 13 percent; a lot of people wouldn’t move for them but moved for us.”

Stoker came in with 47.33 percent of Tuesday’s vote in Santa Barbara County and 44.5 percent in Ventura County, which “outperformed every other nonincumbent Republican in the state,” he said.

He lost by six points in a district that has a 21-point Democratic lead, and he said he believes he would be able to win if the district included the entirety of Santa Barbara County and voters continue to cross party lines for him. He is well-known in the North County as he represented the area as a county supervisor.

By the time Williams is up for re-election in 2012, the California Redistricting Commission is scheduled to have redrawn the 35th Assembly District’s boundaries, as well as the state Senate and Board of Equalization districts. The maps must be approved by Sept. 15, 2011, according to the act governing the 14-member commission.

On Nov. 2, California voters approved Proposition 20 by 61 percent, which added congressional maps to the commission’s control, and shot down Proposition 27, which would have eliminated the commission and returned redistricting power to legislators.

Stoker said lawmakers and community leaders have told him he would be crazy not to run again.

So expect a campaign announcement soon after the redistricting commission’s boundary maps are made public.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 