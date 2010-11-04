Warbler Records & Goods to Celebrate Grand Opening

De la Guerra Street shop's products range from the collectible to the handmade

Warbler Records & Goods, 131 E. De la Guerra St. in Santa Barbara, will hold a grand opening celebration from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The event will include live music, special guest DJs and refreshments. Warbler is an independently owned record and home goods shop committed to community, the arts, and burgeoning musicians and designers. The shop’s focus is on collectible used and new vinyl, as well as a carefully plucked selection of CDs and cassettes. The home goods section’s focus is on craftmanship rather than mass production. Warbler Records & Goods carries an assortment of handmade ceramics, books, letterpress calendars and cards, textiles, lamps and glassware, as well as design-conscious turntables, table radios and wooden audio accessories. For more information, call 805.845.5862 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . — Leigh van der Werff is co-owner of Warbler Records & Goods.

