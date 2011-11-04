Activist Dolores Huerta Endorses Cathy Murillo for Santa Barbara Council

The labor leader will be in Santa Barbara on Monday to announce her support

Dolores Huerta, known for her work with Cesar Chavez on behalf of farmworkers and their families, will announce her support of Santa Barbara City Council candidate Cathy Murillo in a news conference on Monday.

“I have great respect for Cathy Murillo. As a journalist, she gave voice to the causes and people who often went unheard,” Huerta said. “Cathy will stand up for what is right, support children and families, and make sure all residents of Santa Barbara are valued. I am proud to support Cathy Murillo for Santa Barbara City Council.”

Murillo said she is grateful for the support of labor leader and feminist Huerta.

“Dolores Huerta is a hero to me,” she said. “She gives people hope that through community organizing anything is possible — education reform, a clean environment and prosperity through hard work.”

Huerta will encourage city voters to turn out and participate in this year’s election. The event’s theme will be “Get Out the Vote!”