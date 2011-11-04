Santa Barbara Walk Now for Autism Speaks to Kick Off Saturday

Join Mayor Helene Schneider and others for the fundraising event at East Beach

Experience the power of a community united by autism at the third annual Santa Barbara Walk Now for Autism Speaks event on Saturday at East Beach in Santa Barbara, located at the cross streets of Corona Del Mar and Cabrillo Boulevard.

Powered by volunteers and families with loved ones on the autism spectrum, this fundraising effort generates vital funds for autism research, awareness and family services. The 2010 walk hosted 1,000 people and raised $200,000 for Autism Speaks.

Celebrity walk attendees include Mayor Helene Schneider, Andrew Firestone and Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal. Firestone will serve as master of ceremonies.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., the opening ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m. and the walk will kick off at 10 a.m.

Autism Speaks is the nation’s largest autism advocacy organization, dedicated to increasing awareness of autism spectrum disorders, funding research into the causes, prevention and treatments for autism, and advocating for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism now affects 1 percent or one in every 110 American children, including one in 70 boys. Autism is a complex condition that affects a person’s ability to communicate and develop social relationships, and is often accompanied by behavioral challenges.

Click here for more information about the event or click here to visit Autism Speaks’ Facebook page.

— Jess Block is a publicist representing Autism Speaks.