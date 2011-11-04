Final Dress Rehearsal of Opera Santa Barbara’s ‘La Bohème’ Free to Local Students

The rehearsal will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the production opening Friday night

Opera Santa Barbara is offering the final dress rehearsal of its production of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème free to local students.

The final dress rehearsal will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at The Granada Theatre.

The fully staged production features professional opera singers, a full orchestra, sets and costumes.

Dress rehearsal doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and students must bring a valid student ID to gain admission.

Groups of children age 12 or younger are allowed one adult chaperone for every 10 children. Groups of 25 or more are encouraged to reserve seats by calling Opera Santa Barbara at 805.898.3890.

La Bohème performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Ticket prices start at $28 and are available through the Granada box office at 805.899.2222, or click here to order online.

— Steven Sharpe is the general director of Opera Santa Barbara.